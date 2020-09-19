Zimbabwe: ZRP Boss Matanga Ordered to Pay $50k Over Burnt Vehicle

19 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

A HARARE magistrate has ordered Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay more than RTGS$50 000 to a Mazowe man as compensation.

This is for damages to his vehicle, which was burnt to a shell in 2019 by some police operatives who were evicting illegal miners at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.

Philemon Jijita, who runs a tuckshop at Masasa Farm in Mazowe, sued Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe in December 2019 demanding payment for damages to his Nissan Hi-Rider vehicle in May 2019.

Jijita's vehicle, which had been parked with flat tyres at the farm, caught fire when police burnt some housing structures, cabins and some grass structures that were close to his car.

His pleas to the police officers were ignored as the law enforcement agents ordered him to move away.

With the assistance of Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Jijita sued Matanga and Kazembe demanding compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle.

During trial before magistrate Dhliwayo, Chinopfukutwa argued that Jijita suffered severe shock and trauma at witnessing his vehicle being wantonly burnt down by police officers without reasonable justification.

This resulted in Dhliwayo ordering Matanga and Kazembe to pay RTGS$56 640 as compensation for damages to Jijita's property.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.