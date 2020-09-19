Zimbabwe: Rein in Your Talkative Officials, Says Zanu-PF to ANC

19 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

ZANU PF has told South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) to restrain some of its officials from communicating inaccurate information on what the sister parties had agreed during their recent meetings.

At a post politburo media brief Wednesday, acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa described the conduct as undiplomatic.

"The politburo also encourages the ANC to rein in on its errant elements you are communicating unfairly on our nation, contrary to what was agreed and endorsed by the two parties in the communique," he said.

"... The two revolutionary parties found each other and have agreed to work together to meet more frequently."

Chinamasa went on to say the said return of the ANC delegates to meet other stakeholders was not agreed during the meeting.

Upon arriving in South Africa, ANC national executive council member and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the party leadership would come back to Zimbabwe and meet other stakeholders.

Zulu told the South African media that they would be going back to Zimbabwe, as they did not meet with the rest of Zanu PF members due to time constraints.

"When you go to Zimbabwe and want to meet with other role players, you're not going to land there for one day and think you're going to meet everybody," she said.

"Remember that the opposition party themselves have been split to a number of political parties. You have to be sure that when you go there, you have ample time.

"We have told Zanu PF that what we see and what we hear does not really represent ourselves, including them, from the point of view of what we need to do as governing parties in creating a conducive environment for our people and running our economies to the point where they benefit our people.

"We do have to appreciate the challenges that are in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on South Africa, so we cannot just sit and say that is Zimbabwe and there is nothing we can do about it."

Chinamasa also said the politburo welcomed solidarity messages from sister revolutionary parties in the region.

"They vowed to stand with us at a time when our detractors and their sympathisers are busy attacking us on the basis of fake news," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.