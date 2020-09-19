Zimbabwe: Five Trapped Miners Belong to Same Family

19 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Spread This News

FIVE artisanal miners reported trapped in a Chegutu mine shaft since Tuesday last week are members of the same family.

The artisanal miners who include a father, his two children and two grandchildren are still underground at Task Mine Syndicate in Chegutu as rescuers have not made any headway due to continued slackening of the ground.

Constantino Dzinoreva, Crynos Nyamukanga (ages not given), Munashe Nyamukanga (17), Shingai Gwatidzo (20) and a fifth miner only identified as Charles, are believed to be still alive and rescue efforts are continuing.

The teenager had reportedly taken up the hazardous occupation to raise some school fees.

MDC Alliance Senator Violet Moeketsi on Thursday took the matter to the Senate President Mabel Chinomona questioning the legality of the mine shaft.

"Mr. President, in Mashonaland West, we have encountered a problem where a family got trapped in a mine; a father, his two children and two grandchildren. There are five people trapped in this mine shaft.

"I would like to ask if this mine shaft is documented at law or it is one of those shafts being used by illegal artisanal miners.

"As I speak, these people are still trapped in the mine. The rescue team which has been assigned to assist the trapped family are failing to do so as the mine shaft continues to fall inside the moment they reach where the trapped miners are located," said Moeketsi.

In response, Senate president Chinomona said, "this is a very specific question which requires intricate knowledge about the issue of the mine you are talking about; the papers, the circumstances and so on."

He asked the legislator to put his question in writing.

According to a local publication, there was still no breakthrough on day seven of the miners' ordeal with relatives and friends increasingly getting worried over the fate of the five.

The mines ministry is said to have scaled up rescue efforts with timbering and the erection of supporting structures with Chegutu district development co-ordinator and Civil Protection Unit head, Tariro Tomu confirming efforts had intensified to rescue the five.

"While we work on rescuing the trapped workers, people should use social media wisely as we are seeing speculative messages suggesting that the trapped workers are dead. People should let officials do their work," said Tomu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.