Zimbabwe: Two Die in Scotch Cart Mishap

19 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

TWO people died in separate incidents after scotch carts they were using overturned and trapped them.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the tragedy.

He said a 15-year-old girl died after a scotch cart ran off the road and hit an anthill before overturning.

The now deceased Farai Njangu of Village 5B Nyadzonya in Nyazura was in the company of her uncle Ishamael Mavhuna, 34, collecting tobacco bailing box around 10am.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said on the fateful day, Njangu and his uncle were going to collect tobacco bailing box and no one was controlling the oxen drawing the cart.

"Along the way, the scotch cart moved off the road and hit the anthill and overturned hitting Njangu on the head. She sustained some head injuries and died on the spot," Kakohwa said.

The matter was reported at Nyazura police station.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man from Nyamajura village in Odzi died after a scotch cart overturned and trapped him.

The deceased, Albert Matiza of plot 342 was in the company of a male juvenile aged 15 when the incident happened around 1830 hrs.

Police said on the fateful day, Matiza was going to his tobacco field with no one controlling the oxen.

On their way, the scotch cart ran over a stone which was in the middle of the road and it overturned once before crushing the deceased's head.

"The deceased sustained several injuries and died on the spot. The juvenile escaped unhurt. He rushed and informed the deceased's father Honest Matiza, 58, who reported the matter at Odzi police station," said Kakohwa.

The police spokesperson urged citizens to ensure that oxen pulling scotch carts were controlled to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

