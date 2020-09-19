Zimbabwe: Elephants Attack Shrine, Kill Congregant During Night Prayers

19 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Spread This News

Binga: A herd of elephants descended on a Binga Johanne Masowe Apostolic Church shrine and killed a female church member while also sending the rest of the worshippers scurrying in all directions.

The worshippers were conducting night prayers in Siabua, Binga last week Friday.

The now deceased Saria Muzamba, aged 77, of Sinamsanga village under Chief Siabua tripped and fell as the elephants descended on the shrine around 2am.

They trampled her to death, while other congregants fled in different directions into the cover of darkness.

Police and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority confirmed the death of Muzamba.

"On 11 September at around 2am Saria Muzamba and other eight members of Johanne Masowe apostolic church were sleeping in a bushy area near Sinamansanga Secondary School where they were holding a night prayer service.

"A herd of elephants came and attacked the congregants who ran away in different directions," said the police.

Muzamba allegedly fell down and was trampled by the elephants and died on the spot.

After a while, other church members slowly came back to the scene and found Muzamba already dead with bruises on the face and chest.

Police and Zimparks rangers attended the scene and retrieved the body.

Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla waived postmortem as no foul play was suspected.

The incident came two days after a village head Colly Ndlovu (52), of Insuza, Umguza district was also trampled by elephants on 9 September as human, wildlife conflict cases continue to escalate.

Several cases of people being trampled by elephants have been recorded especially in Hwange district.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.