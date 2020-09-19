Kenya: Why Malkia Strikers Coach Paul Bitok Is a Worried Man

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok fears they may fall behind schedule based on the guidelines the Ministry of Sports released on Friday for the resumption if sporting activities.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed during a Zoom meeting on Friday said that all contact sports remain suspended from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports include volleyball, football, hockey, boxing, rugby, taekwondo, basketball, and handball.

Bitok said the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) conformed to the world volleyball governing body (FIVB) calendar of activities that include league matches that were scheduled to serve off next month and end in June next year. The coach regrets that may not happen.

He said: "Europe and some North African countries have resumed their activities. Last weekend, Egyptian volleyball men's teams Al Ahly and Zamalek played to determine the winner of their league.

"That shows other nations are putting things in order. We had drafted our league fixtures in anticipation for the restart of the league next month, but with the new guidelines I'm afraid we might lag behind and it is sad," said Bitok.

Danger of performing poorly

He appealed to the Ministry of Sports to reconsider the clustering of volleyball as a contact sport.

The tactician said that the national women's team is in danger of performing poorly in the Olympic Games rescheduled for next year in Tokyo, Japan and the Africa Club Championship lined up for December because of lack of training.

"The national team and Kenyan clubs that qualified for the annual continental club championship should be training. How do we expect them to perform against opponents that are training? asked Bitok.

KVF league champions General Service Unit and Kenya Ports Authority will represent Kenya in the men's category, while Kenya Prisons, KCB Women's Volleyball Team and Kenya Pipeline will compete in the women's side.

Protocols are timely

Pipeline booked the ticket to the club championship thanks to their third place finish last in the event that was held in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya Motorsports Federation and the WRC Safari Rally Limited welcomed the protocols, with WRC Safari Rally chief executive Phineas Kimathi saying they will help guide the way forward.

"On behalf of the Local Organising Committee of the WRC Safari Rally, I would like to thank the Government, through the Cabinet Secretary for Sport, Hon. Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed, and Principal Secretary Mr Joe Okudo, for releasing the Resumption of Sport Protocols," Kimathi said in a statement.

"These protocols are timely and will help us, as a nation, resume various sporting activities with attendant caution and discipline.

"As the WRC Safari Rally and motorsports in general, we wish to assure the Cabinet Secretary and the Government that we shall follow and enforce these protocols to ensure safety for both our competitors and also officials, spectators and various other parties involved in motorsport.

"Motorsport is a non-contact sport but this does not mean that we will let our guard down as we join the rest of the country in ensuring we flatten the Covid-19 curve."

Kimathi also thanked the Ministry of Sports for the "support they continue to give us as we prepare for the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship calendar next year."