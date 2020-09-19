Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Records 540 More Infections (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 540 more COVID-19 infections were reported on September 16, in addition to 5 more deaths, a Health Ministry press release issued on Saturday reads.

Thus, the number of active cases has increased to 6,107, out of 9,110 confirmed cases recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

These confirmed cases are shared out between 860 symptomatic patients, 152 of whom are in hospitals, including 54 in intensive care and 18 under ventilators.

The total number of recoveries from the virus reached 2,366.

Last Wednesday, 5 deaths were recorded, bringing the overall number of death from coronavirus in Tunisia to 138, including 88 deaths since the June 27 border opening.

Sousse reported the highest number of deaths (24 cases), followed by Tunisia (18 cases), Gabes (17 cases), Ben Arous (11 cases) and Ariana (10 cases), while the other governorates registered less death cases, except for Zaghouan and Siliana, which have not seen any deaths.

The governorate of Tunis is in the lead of governorates as regards the number of active cases still carrying the virus with 1,063 cases, followed by Ben Arous (969), Gabes (773) and Sousse (694), while Gafsa tops the list of governorates with the lowest number of active cases (19).