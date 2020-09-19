Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Ogun Workers Call Off Warning Strike

Workers in Ogun State on Friday called off the warning strike they recently embarked upon.

The warning strike followed the failure of the state government to implement the new minimum wage and other entitlements due for the workers after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them

The chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ogun State, Emmanuel Bankole, announced the end of the strike at a press conference he held alongside top government functionaries led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi.

Mr Bankole directed all workers in the state to resume work from Monday.

"On behalf of organized labour in the state, I want to inform you that, arising from MOU signed today (Friday), the organised labour has called off the strike. We have been able to get the commitment of government and I want to call and implore our colleagues to resume work.

"Labour and Government reached an agreement. Minimum wage to commence in October 2020. Promotion exercise from 2018 to commence immediately. Gratuities and BRT to be paid quarterly to commence in January 2021 with the release of N500 million," he said.

Mr Bankole explained that organised labour in the state has been able to get the commitment of the state government on its demands, stressing that the government also agreed to commence payment of the N30,000 minimum wage from October 2020

He added that the government has released N500 million for the quarterly payment of gratuities, starting from January 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government also pledged to commence promotion exercise from 2018 till date.

Mr Bankole said that the governor has refused to assent to the Pension Amendment Bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, saying the government will set up a review committee on the bill.

Meanwhile, the SSG, Mr Talabi, in his speech, said that the engagement with the labour leaders is a continuous process, adding that the state government will continue to engage them on the welfare of its workforce.

"Kudos to all labour leaders and appreciation to all workers in Ogun State for your perseverance, endurance and support during this struggle. As we know, government and labour are partners in progress, it's a matter of employer and employee. We shall continue to take the welfare of workers as priority and we promise to keep you abreast as event unfolds," he said.