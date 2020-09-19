Tanzania: New Seaports, Airports to Ease Transport Between Unguja and Pemba, Seif

ISLES Presidential candidate on ACT-Wazalendo party ticket, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has promised to construct modern seaports and airports to ease communication between Unguja and Pemba Islands which form Zanzibar.

Speaking with electorates in Pemba Island, Hamad asked for votes so he can become the next president after the constitutional retirement of President Ali Mohamed Shein later this year after the planned General elections.

"We still have challenges in transport between Unguja and Pemba. This hampers promoting trade and businesses, including tourism between the two major islands. The solution is to construct two new seaports and new airports," he said.

Wooing electorates in Pemba, he said the new seaports will be built at Mkokotoni- North Unguja, and Mkoani - South Pemba, and that plans are underway for the construction of two new international airports, each in both islands, should Wananchi endorse him for the presidency.

He said "Even investors have been getting challenges. It becomes difficult for them to invest without reliable communication infrastructure (ports) in Unguja and Pemba. We still have the opportunity to attract more investors and tourists."

Meanwhile, Mr Hamad has also promised to establish tomato processing factories as value addition aimed at ending spoiling and wastage of tomatoes during the harvest period.

"It is high time we have a factory so that farmers can be sure of the market, and the processed products are sold abroad," he said.