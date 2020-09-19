Tanzania: New Seaports, Airports to Ease Transport Between Unguja and Pemba, Seif

19 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ISLES Presidential candidate on ACT-Wazalendo party ticket, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has promised to construct modern seaports and airports to ease communication between Unguja and Pemba Islands which form Zanzibar.

Speaking with electorates in Pemba Island, Hamad asked for votes so he can become the next president after the constitutional retirement of President Ali Mohamed Shein later this year after the planned General elections.

"We still have challenges in transport between Unguja and Pemba. This hampers promoting trade and businesses, including tourism between the two major islands. The solution is to construct two new seaports and new airports," he said.

Wooing electorates in Pemba, he said the new seaports will be built at Mkokotoni- North Unguja, and Mkoani - South Pemba, and that plans are underway for the construction of two new international airports, each in both islands, should Wananchi endorse him for the presidency.

He said "Even investors have been getting challenges. It becomes difficult for them to invest without reliable communication infrastructure (ports) in Unguja and Pemba. We still have the opportunity to attract more investors and tourists."

Meanwhile, Mr Hamad has also promised to establish tomato processing factories as value addition aimed at ending spoiling and wastage of tomatoes during the harvest period.

"It is high time we have a factory so that farmers can be sure of the market, and the processed products are sold abroad," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.