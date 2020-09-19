Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Settle Scores With Kagera

THE artificial turf at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba will be a beehive of action as Young Africans faceoff Kagera Sugar in one of the stand-up top flight league matches today.

The hosts will be searching their first win of the campaign after losing 1-0 to JKT Tanzania before being held to a goalless draw against debutants Gwambina FC at Gwambina Complex.

On the other hand, the visitors are arms up to stamp their second win of the unfolding elite league as they stamped a sweaty 1-0 triumph over well organised Mbeya City after sharing spoils against Tanzania Prisons in their inaugural league tie.

Going back to last season, Yanga produced a narrow 1-0 victory at the venue to pocket vital three points while Kagera Sugar mercilessly stunned the Jangwani Street based club 3-0 at Uhuru Stadium in the first round battle of the past season.

Speaking before the game, Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela said he believes that his side is better placed to win the match.

"Last season, we had a team which was hard to predict the final score from their respective games but this season, we have a good balanced team with quality players capable to do a great job," he said.

He added that their solo target this season is to win the league title while insisting that basing on the team they have, each player is capable to change the game.

He then called on Yanga members and fans from Bukoba and nearby areas to flock at the venue in big number to rally behind their club as they search for three points.

On his part, Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime said he expects a tough game today against a team he described as one of the title contenders.

"To say the truth, the match will be difficult but we have had good preparations and I am certain that we will emerge winners at the end," Maxime who was highly linked to joining Yanga this season as Assistant Coach said. He also urged the club's fans to attend the game in big number and give the players a deserved support throughout the hot match.

Maxime, however warned Yanga that they have the capacity to repeat what they did in the 2019/2020 season first round of the Premier League when they collected three maximum points by silencing Yanga SC 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"My boys are in top form and have been training hard for the match. We are well prepared to play Yanga. Soccer fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. We promise them to see a wellbalanced match. Industrious striker Yusuf Mhilu, the leading scorer in Kagera Sugar squad last season with 13 goals will be a man to watch as he will be looking to add more goals followed by Ali Kagala and Peter Mwalyanzi. This will be a third match for Kagera Sugar."

In the opening match of the Vodacom Premier League Kagera Sugar went down 1-0 to visiting JKT Tanzania at the Kaitaba stadium and were forced to a barren draw by Gwambina FC in Mwanza.

During 2019/2020 season Yanga recorded a 1-0 victory over Kagera Sugar in Bukoba.

Striker Bernard Morrison was the happiest man after scoring an important goal for Yanga SC in the 81st minute of a hotly contested premier league match at the Kaitaba stadium.

A squad of 20 players and five officials of Young African SC arrived in Bukoba on Thursday morning by air and were booked at the Walk- Guard Hotel, a few kilometres from Bukoba town where they immediately went into training at Bunena Grounds.