South Africa: Safa Shocked By Nxumalo Assassination

According to KZN SAFA Provincial Chairman, Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya, two assailants arrived at Nxumalo's homestead and after exchanging a few words, shots Nxumalo several times before disappearing into a nearby bush on foot.

"From what I have gathered so far, this cold-blooded assassination looked like was a well-planned hit," said a shocked Ngwenya who himself survived an attempt on his life in 2018 ahead of the SAFA Elective Congress.

"This is unacceptable and barbaric behaviour. Shedding innocent blood like this is the last thing society must tolerate. People must value human life and personally, I am gutted and shocked. Nxumalo didn't deserve to die like this," mourned Ngwenya who confirmed the SAPS were busy investigating the matter.

"Nxumalo was a loyal servant of the game and was an ardent supporter of the current leadership. Let me make it clear that these killers and their sponsors would not cow us into submission."

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan said the murder of Nxumalo and constant growing threats against the SAFA leadership was something the SAFA NEC will robustly discuss in Saturday's meeting scheduled for SAFA House.

"A lot of our members have been receiving all sorts of threats and we are going to report this to the Police Commissioner to look into these incidents. Nxumalo's killing and the various threats on our members are not isolated incidents but well-orchestrated and this must stop," said Dr Jordaan.

"These latest threats started to grow in March and some disgruntled individuals even solicited the support of one political party to push a hate agenda against the elected leadership. The SAFA NEC will come up with a united position after Saturday's meeting on this disturbing trend."

SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said Nxumalo's brazen murder left him angry.

"We hope this time that the killers will be arrested. Football people cannot continue to die like this and then no one is arrested," said Motlanthe.

