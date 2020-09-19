Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Akeredolu's Aide Resigns, Supports Deputy Governor

An aide of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has resigned his appointment from the government and thrown his weight behind the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, ahead of the state governorship election.

While Mr Akeredolu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 10 governorship election in the state, his deputy, Mr Ajayi, is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party.

The aide, Andrew Ogunsakin, served the governor as Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters in Ondo South senatorial district until his resignation on Friday.

He said he took the decision in order to actualise an aspiration different from what is offered by Mr Akeredolu.

"Permit me your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as Senior Special Assistant on Political (South) to the Governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18, 2020.

"The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualise a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

"Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you hence my resignation. I thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office", his resignation letter read.

Before now, Mr Ogunsakin, a close political associate of former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, was the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

He was appointed last year by Mr Akeredolu.