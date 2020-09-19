Tunisia: Covid-19 - 470 More Infections, 4 Deaths Reported On September 15

18 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 470 more COVID-19 infections were reported on September 15, bringing the tally to 8,570, a Health Ministry press release issued Friday night reads.

Tunis, Monastir, Sousse, Ariana, Nabeul and Ben Arous regions recorded the highest number of infections with 131, 42, 41, 38, 38, and 36, respectively.

Besides, 4 more deaths were reported in the regions of Ariana (1), Sousse (1), Kairouan (1) and Medenine (1), the ministry said.

According to the press release, 7,369 confirmed cases (610 imported, 6,663 domestic (90.4%) and 83 deaths (1%)) were reported since the June 27 border reopening.

Furthermore, 144 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, including 47 (0.77%) in intensive care units and 13 under ventilators.

Overall, there are 6,095 active virus-carriers and 768 symptomatic patients.

According to the press release, out of 8,570 confirmed infections, 2,342 recovered and 133 died.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.