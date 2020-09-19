Tunisia: Covid-19 - 470 More Infections, 4 Deaths Reported On September 15

Tunis/Tunisia — 470 more COVID-19 infections were reported on September 15, bringing the tally to 8,570, a Health Ministry press release issued Friday night reads.

Tunis, Monastir, Sousse, Ariana, Nabeul and Ben Arous regions recorded the highest number of infections with 131, 42, 41, 38, 38, and 36, respectively.

Besides, 4 more deaths were reported in the regions of Ariana (1), Sousse (1), Kairouan (1) and Medenine (1), the ministry said.

According to the press release, 7,369 confirmed cases (610 imported, 6,663 domestic (90.4%) and 83 deaths (1%)) were reported since the June 27 border reopening.

Furthermore, 144 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, including 47 (0.77%) in intensive care units and 13 under ventilators.

Overall, there are 6,095 active virus-carriers and 768 symptomatic patients.

According to the press release, out of 8,570 confirmed infections, 2,342 recovered and 133 died.