Gambia: Barrow Assures 2021 Presidential Election Will Hold

President of The Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow has assured deputies that the 2021 general elections will go ahead as planned.

The Gambian leader gave this assurance in his State of the Nation Address speech on Thursday at the National Assembly Chambers in Banjul.

It is widely speculated that the president may use the pandemic to his advantage and delay both the presidential and constitutional referendum elections next year which raised concerns among some Gambians.

But Mr. Barrow for the first time has publicly assured Gambians that important national events will hold.

"I assure all Gambians that my government is determined that the general elections will be conducted in 2021, as scheduled."

According to President Barrow, the determination to hold the general elections in the scheduled time is driven by national interest superseding selfish interest.

He continued: "My conviction is that, whatever our position or belief may be, we should always concede to the national interest, and forego selfishness."

According to the Independent Electoral Commission 2021-23 electoral year released in July 2020, the Presidential election is scheduled for 4 December 2021 and the Constitutional Referendum 6 months earlier, that is 5 June 2021.

President Barrow tabled the Draft Constitution through the Justice Ministry after the presidential review of the draft law without omitting any clause despite fears he would, especially the presidential two term limit of 10 years which affects his current term.

The assurance to the people publicly that the general elections will hold in 2021 as planned - is a sigh of relief for many according to a political analyst.