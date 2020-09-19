Gambia: League Clubs to Commence Pre-Season As New League Season Looms

18 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambian league clubs are set to start pre-season training as the new league draws nearer.

The 2020-2021 Division One and Two League competitions is expected to get underway in December 2020 after covid-19 stopped the 2019-2020 league season.

The league clubs will use the coming months to prepare themselves fit for the new league campaign after GFF declared the 2019-2020 Division One and Two league campaigns null and void in May 2020 following the extension of state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in May 2020 to control the spread of the coronavirus in The Gambia.

Steve Biko and Serrekunda East Bi will both use the pre-season training to improve themselves ahead of the new league season following their woeful displays in the 2019-2020 second division league.

Meanwhile, the Bakau giant killers and Serrekunda East based-clubs were occupying second-place from bottom and bottom-place in the second tier before GFF declared the league null and void in May 2020 in a bid to eliminate coronavirus in The Gambia.

