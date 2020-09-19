Tanzania: JPM - We'll Unlock West Zone

CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli has promised major changes to Kigoma Region, including improvement of infrastructure that will link the region to the international road network and facilitate regional trade.

Addressing voters in Kasulu District, Dr Magufuli said his government is strategizing to link Kigoma through improved roads in order to bring economic changes to the region and the country at large.

He told the electorate who packed the Kiganamo grounds that in the past five years, his government focused on improving people's welfare including creating a good environment of doing business.

According to Dr Magufuli, over 400bn/- is set to be used in the construction of road networks in the region.

The CCM presidential candidate was on his way to Kigoma town where he is scheduled to address a campaign rally today.

Dr Magufuli said upon the completion of road construction in Kigoma, the region will be part of an international road network that starts from South Sudan, Uganda to Mutukula in Kagera Region.

The network will continue to Biharamulo, Kakonko, Kasulu, Kigoma town, Uvinza, Mpanda, Sumbawanga,Tunduma, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He added that right now, the government is finalizing the construction of the Manyoni - Tabora - Uvinza road as well as the Kasulu - Manyovu road to ensure smooth transportation services.

He told the electorate that the government has secured a loan worth 589bn/- from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for financing the upgrading of a 260km- road in Kigoma Region.

The money is also meant to upgrade the Kabingo - Kasulu- Manyovu road, adding that there is 300bn/- that is set for upgrading the 300km that link Kibondo, Kasulu and Kigoma.

Speaking of challenges in Kibondo district, Dr Magufuli asked the Muhambwe constituency aspirant, Eng Atashasta Nditiye to work on the shortage of 1,000 classrooms with immediate effect, so as to reduce students' congestion.

He said, if elected, his government would in the next five years, electrify all villages through the Rural Energy Agency (REA) schemes, in a grand plan to stimulate economic activities in the region and all parts of the country.

The presidential candidate said the CCM government will also continue to strengthen peace and security, noting that in the past five years, the State played a pivotal role in addressing security challenges in the area.

"Kigoma had security challenges, my government has managed to address the problem," he said. Dr Magufuli said car hijacking, robbery and other criminal incidents have been addressed.

"We had problems, our busses were being hijacked and robbery was taking place from time to time, today the government has managed to address this problem and our people have been guaranteed security," he said.

He also pledged to prioritizing on strategic projects that will bring changes in the region and the nation at large.

"When we came to ask for votes in 2015 we promised to change Kigoma, we have been doing this and our focus is still valid, we want a vibrant economic region," he noted.

According to Dr Magufuli, his government appointed three ministers from the region purposely to support him in bringing changes to the region.

"I appointed Dr Philip Mpango to become a member of parliament and later a Minister for Finance and Planning so that he can help me in managing the fund, but at the same time playing a big role in bringing true changes to Kigoma Region," he said.

He added: "I also appointed Prof Joyce Ndalichako to head the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. She has recorded a credible performance in the area, and today our children are going to school for free."

Dr Magufuli added that he appointed Eng Atashasta Nditiye as Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, and he has excelled in his performance.