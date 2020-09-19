Tanzania: Tsn Leads Ejat 2019 Nominees

THE Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has released a list of Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (EJAT) 2019 nominees, with Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) fielding the highest number of participants.

According to the list released by MCT Executive Secretary Kajubi Mukajanga in Dar es Salaam, TSN produced eight nominees out of 56 participants, the number that appears to match entrants from The Guardian Limited.

TSN nominees on MCT list are Sauli Gilliard and James Kamala (Daily News) and Alfred Lastek, Evance Ng'ingo, Baraka Messa, Kareny Masasy, Lucas Raphael and Sifa Lubas (Habari Leo).

"This time we have 56 nominees out who 25 are from the print media, while 21 are from radio and 10 from TV stations. Among the nominees, 24 are female and 32 male. Winners will be announced at the climax of EJAT 2019 competition scheduled for September 28, this month, in Tanga Region with the regional commissioner expected to grace the event," said Mr Mukajanga.

He added that 450 reporters had submitted their works out of which 192 were from the print media, 250 from radio and TV stations and eight from social media.

According to him, the trend is good since many journalists seem to have been recognised and valued the EJAT competition as an important test for competence in journalism.

ITV presenter Agnes Almasy, who passed away on September 3, this month, was among the nominees, with MCT declaring to continue recognising her participation until the climax date.

"We will announce how this issue will be handled. But despite her absence, we recognise her as among the EJAT 2019 nominees," said Mr Mukajanga.

A panel of judges that worked on the entries was under the chairpersonship of TSN senior journalist Pudenciana Temba.

Meanwhile, the MCT boss announced that EJAT 2020 would be launched during the climax of EJAT 2020 competition in Tanga Region.