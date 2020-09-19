Tanzania Appointed to United Nations Credentials

18 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA has been appointed into the ninemember Credential committee of the United Nations (UN).

The committee is appointed at the beginning of each regular session of the General Assembly. It consists of nine members who are appointed by the General Assembly on the proposal of the President.

In a statement released yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, the committee among other things, is mandated to examine the credentials of representatives of Member States.

According to Rule 27 of the Rules of Procedure of the General Assembly, Member States must send the credentials of their representatives to the Secretary- General of the United Nations more than one week before the opening of the regular session.

The statement quoted Tanzania's Ambassador to UN Professor Kennedy Gaston who stated that Tanzania's appointment into the committee proved that UN had confidence in the country's leadership.

"Being nominated in the Committee proves that the UN has confidence in the country's President John Magufuli," the statement read in part.

It added: "The appointment of the country into such a sensitive committee is a proof of how UN member states have faith in Tanzania on implementing the coalition of major issues which are defence and security, human rights, good governance and development."

This is the third time Tanzania is appointed to the committee. It first made it to the organ during the 64th General Assembly in 2009 before again being appointed during the 68th Assembly in 2013 respectively.

According to the statement, other countries appointed into the committee include Cameroon, China, Iceland, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America and Uruguay.

