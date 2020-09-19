Nigeria: Checking the Words of Ize-Iyamu and Obaseki After Casting Their Votes

19 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

As Edo state gubernatorial election is ongoing, the candidates of the major political parties, APC and PDP spoke to journalists to express their emotions about the election.

While the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, displayed happiness and opined: "The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

"I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

"We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances", God win Obaseki on the other hand expressed disappointment, noting ttha he "expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it's a beat disappointing.

"Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that's the situation everywhere."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.