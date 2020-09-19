Nigeria: Checking the Words of Ize-Iyamu and Obaseki After Casting Their Votes

As Edo state gubernatorial election is ongoing, the candidates of the major political parties, APC and PDP spoke to journalists to express their emotions about the election.

While the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, displayed happiness and opined: "The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

"I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

"We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances", God win Obaseki on the other hand expressed disappointment, noting ttha he "expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it's a beat disappointing.

"Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that's the situation everywhere."

Vanguard