Algeria: President Tebboune Installs National Commission in Charge of Preparing Draft Revision of Electoral Law

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday has installed the National Commission in charge of preparing the draft revision of the organic law on the electoral system, under the chairmanship of Prof. Laraba, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

"On that occasion, the President of the Republic has given orientations to the National Commission members regarding their missions, particularly the definition of transparent electoral standards which make a total break with the past unconstructive practices, by prohibiting the quota system in the distribution of seats and the purchase of consciences, and by separating money and politics, regarded as a necessary prerequisite for moralizing the political sphere and ensuring elections that truly reflect the people's willingness, which would enable democratic, honest, reliable and high-level institutions, open to youth and civil society, to emerge."

President Tebboune recalled that he "had pledged during the electoral campaign that the public authorities finance young candidates' campaigns, so that they do not fall prey to dirty money or of dubious origin."

The Commission is composed of representative of the ministry of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, and seven professors in law from the Universities of Algiers, Tizi Ouzou, Setif, Oran, Tlemcen, Sidi Belabbes and Tipaza.

The Commission is chaired by Ahmed Laraba, university professor and member of UN International Law Commission while Walid Laggoune will hold the post of the rapporteur.

Organized at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic, the installation ceremony has been attended by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, Cabinet Director at the Presidency Noureddine Baghdad Daidj, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud, Minister advisor of Communication, official spokesman of the Presidency of the Republic Belaïd Mohand Oussaïd, adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of Judicial and Legal Affairs Boualem Boualem.

