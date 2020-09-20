Nigeria: #edodecides2020 - Obaseki Maintains Lead After 12 Lgas

20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained a clear lead after winning eight of the 12 Local Governments announced.

The PDP, according to the results announced so far, is leading by nearly 50,000 votes.

The results were announced in each of the local governments by the presiding INEC electoral officials.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obaseki took an early lead over his closest contender, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress.

In Esan South-East, Mr Obaseki scored 10,565 votes while Ize-Iyamu got 9,237 votes. In Esan North-East, the governor polled 13,579 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 6,559 votes.

In Esan Central, the governor polled 10,963 votes and Mr Ize-Iyamu got 6,719 votes. While in Igueben, Mr Obaseki got 7,870 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu polled 5,199 votes.

And in Uhunmwode South-South, the PDP scored 10,022 while the APC got 5,972 votes.

In Esan West, Mr Obaseki scored 17,433 votes while Ize-Iyamu got 7,189 votes. In Egor Local Government, the governor garnered 27,621 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 10,202.

Mr Obaseki polled 41,030 votes in Ikpoba Okha while Mr Ize-Iyamu got 18,218 votes.

In Owan East, the APC scored 19,295 while the PDP got 14,762. Mr Ize-Iyamu also scored 26,140 votes in Etsako West while Mr Obaseki polled 17,959 votes.

In Akoko Edo, the governor garnered 20,101 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 22,963 votes. In Etsako East, the APC polled 17,011 votes while the PDP scored 10,668.

For the 12 Local Governments, the PDP has scored 202,574 votes while the APC has polled 154,704.

