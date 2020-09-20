Nigeria's Coronavirus Infections Surpass 57, 000

20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The death toll from the contagion is now 1,095, after three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 189 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 57,145.

Out of these, more than 48, 000 have recovered and discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 8,000 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past three months, an indication that the nation is heading for a plateau in the epidemiological curve.

The death toll from the contagion is now 1,095, after three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">NCDC</a>, the agency heading Nigeria's national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dangerous pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 30 million people.

Almost 950, 000 have died of the virus across the world.

According to the NCDC update, the 189 new cases were reported in the following 14 states:

Lagos-70

Plateau-37

FCT-24

Kaduna-19

Rivers-12

Oyo-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Imo-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1

Almost half of the cases on Monday (70) were from Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve that is also the country's epicentre of the virus.

Over 18, 000 cases have been reported in Lagos alone.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in almost a month.

The country has also improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 500, 000 of Nigeria's 200 million people have been tested thus far.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Obaseki Takes Poll Lead in Nigeria's Edo State
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.