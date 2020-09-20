Nigeria: #edodecides2020 - APC Wins Oshiomhole's Local Government

20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Mr Ize-Iyamu polled 26,140 votes to defeat Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 17,959 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has won at Etsako West Local Government Area.

Both the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and the PDP's deputy governorship candidate, Phillip Shaibu, hail from Etsako West.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Oshiomhole won at his polling unit.

Mr Shaibu also won at his polling unit and had <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/412749-edo-2020-i-will-defeat-oshiomhole-in-his-ward-shaibu.html">expressed optimism</a> of his party winning the senatorial district.

PREMIUM TIMES journalists witnessed voter inducement in Mr Oshiomhole's polling unit, which occurred in other parts of the state.

So far, results from 10 of the 18 local government areas in the state have been announced and the PDP appears to be leading by a wide margin.

