Nigeria: Premium Times' Observers Denied Access Into Ize-Iyamu's LG Collation Centre

20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The team arrived at the collation centre at about 1:41 a.m. from different polling units only to be told by security officers that only three observers are allowed to go in.

A team of <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES'</a> observers covering the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/415824-edodecides2020-ize-iyamu-wins-polling-unit-with-wide-margin.html">Edo governorship election</a> at Orhionmwon Local Government Area have been denied access into the collation centre.

The officers did not state why only three observers were allowed into the collation centre, nor did they mention those who have been granted access.

"He said he can't allow any other observer to enter. He insists that our observations ended at the ward collation centre even after showing him our I.D cards as Local Government observers.

"Despite all introductions, we are being denied access," Junaid Omowumi, the team lead, said.

Ms Owowumi also said the security officers told them their election monitoring ended at the ward level.

At the time of filing this report, Ms Omowumi and her team were still unable to gain access into the centre.

Orhionmwon is the local government of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This harassment comes amidst allegations from both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party of attempts by party members to alter the results.

Voting has since ended and collation and announcement of results is underway.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

