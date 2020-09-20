Nigeria: Sultan Turbans 15 District Heads in Sokoto

The ceremony followed the demise of the District Heads of the respective areas.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/376267-insecurity-elites-have-failed-nigeria-sultan-of-sokoto.html">Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III,</a> on Saturday turbanned 15 new District Heads in Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony followed the demise of the District Heads of the respective areas.

Mr Abubakar congratulated the newly turbaned Heads and urged them to ensure the best representation for their communities in the Sultanate Council.

"Your turbanning is an added responsibility and opportunity to serve the society, as such I urge all of you to remain focused in ensuring sustainable development to the people.

"You are all expected to continue to work closely with your community in ensuring sustainable peace and unity in the state," he said.

The Sultan further prayed for the new district heads and for peace and prosperity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those turbaned include the district head of Kware, Muhammadu Dan'iya, father of Sokoto State's Deputy Governor and Justice Mohammed Tsamiya, as District Head of Tsamiya, among others.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)