Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Arrested At Busia Border

Dr Stella Nyanzi who is aspiring to become Kampala Woman Member of Parliament has been arrested at Uganda-Kenya border in Busia town.

According to reports, Dr Nyanzi crossed the border to Kenya through a porous border point. Security officers stated tracking her movement thereafter.

She is said to have returned to Uganda at about 9 pm on Saturday in a Toyota Ipsum. She was intercepted at a petrol station by a combined security team including the army, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, police and other security agencies.

Dr Nyanzi posted on her Facebook page thus: "A car full of big men with stomachs in layer, thin black armed LDUs carrying AK47s and four military policemen wearing camouflage have now surrounded my car," a Facebook post on Stella Nyanzi's official page states.

Dr Nyanzi has been taken to the Customs Police at the Busia border.

Security agencies have not yet disclosed the reason as to why Nyanzi was arrested.

Uganda's borders have been closed since March as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.