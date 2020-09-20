Tanzania: Expedite Justice Dispensation - JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has called on the Judiciary to effectively utilise the country's improved and new infrastructure to enhance dispensation of justice.

Speaking yesterday in Kigoma during an event to inaugurate the newly built building of the High Court for Kigoma zone, the Head of State said that it would be meaningless for the government to put in place good judicial infrastructure if people continue to be denied justice due to corruption and other ethical related malpractice.

Dr Magufuli also called on the public to effectively make use of the infrastructure in search of justice.

The government had taken various measures to improve the legal sector in the past five years, which among others includes the construction of court buildings, employment of judicial personnel and enhancing the Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"All these measures instituted by the government and Judiciary have helped a lot in reducing the piling up of cases in courts, thus improving the dispensing of justice," Dr Magufuli said.

The ceremony was also attended by among others, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye who was in the country for a one -day working visit.

He said that in addition to the High Court building in Kigoma, the government had also completed the construction of a high court building in Mara Region and rehabilitation and expansion of the High Court block in Sumbawanga Zone.

Dr Magufuli further said that the government through the Judiciary has constructed Resident Magistrate Court buildings in Geita, Simiyu and Manyara regions, and District Court buildings in Kilwa, Ruangwa, Kondoa, Longido and Bukombe districts and other several primary courts.

He noted that in the past five years, the government appointed 11 judges of the Court of Appeal and another 396 judges of the High Court, and increased the number of magistrates from 700 in 2015 to 938 this year.

He further noted that the inauguration of Kigoma High Court Zone building will have multiple benefits to the citizens, including minimizing delay of cases and cost incurred by the region residents in search of justice.

"As you are all aware, before the construction of this building, Kigoma residents were getting court services from Tabora High Court ... this resulted in piling up of cases, causing delay in dispensing justice," Dr Magufuli noted.

He added that the completion of the building will minimize costs incurred by people from Kigoma due to travelling about 430 Kilometers in search of justice," he added.

On his part, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye commended President Magufuli for measures he had taken in transforming Tanzania.

He said that Tanzania has been a parent to Burundi because the country has done a lot in restoring peace in the East African nation.

"Tanzania from the beginning agreed to support Burundi through hosting refugees and ensured that stability is restored," President Ndayishimiye said.

He acknowledged the contribution of Tanzania's third phase President, the late Benjamin Mkapa for his commitment as facilitator for peace talks in Burundi to ensure that stability and peace is restored in the country.

The Chief Justice, Ibrahim Hamis Juma commended the government for its commitment to improve the legal sector in the country.

He, however, noted that despite the achievements, there are regions which still lack High Court services.

The CJ named the regions as Geita, Singida, Njombe, Simiyu, Katavi , Lindi and Caost Region.