Zimbabwe: Zinasu President Ngadziore Remanded in Custody

20 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore, 22, is spending the weekend in custody after he bail ruling was reserved until Monday by Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga.

He is facing a charge of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence after he was allegedly caught addressing a press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises.

His arrest comes a few days after he was granted bail over similar allegations after he allegedly staged a protest against the car rental company accusing it of having played a roll in the abduction of student journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo opposed bail on grounds that Ngadziore was a flight risk with propensity to commit the offence again since he was arrested days after committing a similar crime.

"There are witnesses to his commission of the offence and he was arrested at the scene, evidence which makes him a high risk from avoiding trial if granted bail," said the prosecutor.

Maromo called Detective Sergeant Lovemore Marwisa the investigating Officer to buttress its claims and tells the court that Ngadzoire's accomplices were still at large.

The IO supported state's claims saying it was clear Ngadziore will not stop if released on bail.

His lawyer Webster Jiti insisted his client was innocent.

"The accused remains innocent until proven guilty and denies the offences as he was having a press conference at OK Mart," he said.

"He is an activist and has a constitutional right to demonstrate. Political activism has never been denied in this country."

Jiti told the court that Ngadzoire was granted bail over the same offence before.

He said the court must be guided by its previous ruling adding that the State has not justified its claims that he is a flight risk or led any evidence that he is likely to interfere with witness or how he will prejudice the service of justice if granted bail.

The lawyer proposed his client be asked to pay $2000 bail, not interfere with witnesses, reside at his given address and report every Friday to the nearest police station if granted bail.

