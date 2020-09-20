Zimbabwe: Give Zimbabweans Better Life - Khupe Pleads With Mnangagwa

20 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

MDC-T acting President Thokozani Khupe has pleaded with state President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relieve suffering Zimbabweans of their poverty nightmare and taking them to the promised land.

Khupe said there was nothing that could stop the national leader from doing what was once achieved during the now defunct Government of National Unity between 2009 and 2013.

Addressing party supporters during belated MDC-T 21st anniversary commemorations at the Morgan Tsvangirai House Saturday, Khupe said it was time Zimbabweans' miserable lives turned for the better.

"Zimbabwe is a very rich country, so there is absolutely nothing to show that we are a rich country because when I look at all of us right now, I am supposed to be seeing gold and diamonds glittering all in our eyes," she told a cheering party faithful.

"But what is it that I am seeing right? Now I am seeing hunger and poverty glittering all in our eyes.

"This is the time for the government to move the children of Zimbabwe from the land of hunger to the promised land.

"I would like to call upon President Mnangagwa to say, the people of Zimbabwe are saying can you please take them back to the good old days where they had a better life.

"I want to call upon President Mnangagwa to say the people of Zimbabwe are yearning, they are crying, can you please listen to the cries of the people of Zimbabwe.

"The people of Zimbabwe are asking for food, people of Zimbabwe are asking for jobs, they are asking for clean water and sanitation, they are asking for good health.

"And Mr President, can you satisfy the needs of the people by making sure that you give every Zimbabwean the basic necessities, that is all what they are crying for."

Khupe also told party supporters about her dream.

"And today, as I stand in front of you as the acting president of the MDC-T, I too have a dream and my dream is that one day, all the 14 million Zimbabweans have a better life," she said.

"My dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have food onto their table, my dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have a roof above their heads, my dream is that all those who are in business are able to do their business and create jobs, so that those who want jobs will get jobs.

"My dream is that when our children finish school, they will be able to get a job immediately.

"My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have good health, good education and every Zimbabwean must have clean water and sanitation.

"My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have the full enjoyment of their rights and freedoms and my dream is a Zimbabwe which is going to be free from corruption because corruption has destroyed this nation and this is my faith and hope that as Zimbabwe we will cut of despair a stone of hope."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Obaseki Takes Poll Lead in Nigeria's Edo State
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.