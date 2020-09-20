Zimbabwe: MDC-T Now Official Opposition in Zimbabwe - Mwonzora

20 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

THE MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe Saturday declared it was now the country's official opposition party and will henceforth be taking part in all regional and continental engagements on Zimbabwe's behalf.

"We are happy to inform the nation and the party we are going to be lawfully participating in the programmes of the African Union as the official opposition party in Zimbabwe," party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora told party loyalists during belated commemorations of the opposition's 21st anniversary.

"Our first engagement is a workshop that is going to be held by the continental body on 29 September 2020.

"Allow me to thank Madam Khupe, the president for allowing me to represent the party on this workshop.

"We are happy to advise that we have been meeting both African and non-African diplomats in the country.

"So far, we have engaged diplomats from United States, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa briefing them on what is happening in this country.

"We are glad that these engagements were very fruitful and a huge success."

He added, "Our party is slowly on the rise."

Mwonzora also said preparations for the upcoming elective congress as directed by the Supreme Court earlier this year were on course after the delay by the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Said the politician, "The organising department has completed the finalisation of the data base for the congress delegates.

"On Wednesday next week, the national standing committee will receive a report and recommendations from our secretary for elections Mr Gadhi Mudzingwa. This will relate to the appointment of the independent electoral commission to run the congress elections, the dates and procedures of the nomination of candidates of this congress and the timeline to the actual congress.

"We appeal for discipline of party members as we go towards our congress."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Obaseki Takes Poll Lead in Nigeria's Edo State
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.