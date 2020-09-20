Zimbabwe: Stop 'Barbarism', Chamisa Says to ED After Journos, Student Leader Attack

20 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Spread This News

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says the level of repression on civilians and political opponents in the country has reached a new low, warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately stop the violent acts.

Chamisa, in a statement on Saturday, said the country was in deep crisis due to the current government's "violent and thuggish" behaviour.

He reiterated that suffering masses would soon march onto the streets to express their views and liberate themselves.

"Repression in Zimbabwe hits a new low as a young student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore is subjected to thuggery and violence for protesting and holding a mere press conference.

"There is a crisis in Zimbabwe. The barbarism must be stopped. The march is not ended," said Chamisa.

The opposition leader's comments follow Friday's attack on Ngadziore and journalists who were covering his (Ngadziore) a press conference near Impala Car Rental premises in Harare.

Impala Car Rental has been accused by the students and some activists of providing vehicles that are being used to abduct government opponents.

This is after it emerged that student activist, Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by occupants of a vehicle belonging to the company.

Impala Car Rental has denied the accusations.

On Friday, Takudzwa and the journalists were injured in the attack.

The journalists later made a police report after some of their gadgets were destroyed by the unknown attackers during the assault.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Obaseki Takes Poll Lead in Nigeria's Edo State
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.