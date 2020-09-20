South Africa: Government On Alleged Threat to United States Ambassador, H.E. Lana Marks

press release

Senior South African Government officials have met with their counterparts from the United States of America (USA), and other relevant stakeholders.

At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the United States Ambassador to South Africa.

The South African officials have requested additional information from the United States Government. Once the information is forthcoming, the facts will be reviewed and re-assessed.

Our sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to the South African government and her people. In this regard, the South African government takes seriously any alleged threat and we have therefore heightened our security situation/alertness. It is our duty to protect all diplomatic missions, and their personnel, present in South Africa.

We highly value our bilateral and multilateral relations and will not compromise on any matter of security.

We reiterate that such plots of assassination against diplomats are viewed in a very serious light and Her Excellency, Ambassador Marks has been assured of our commitment in this regard.

We urge everyone to remain calm.