South Africa: Warring Soweto Taxi Associations Called to Order... Again

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has placed the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association under administration.

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has placed two Soweto taxi associations under administration after two people were killed in violent clashes.

The department confirmed on Friday that the executive committees of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association were dissolved after a flare-up of violence between the groupings.

"Two [Nancefield association] squad members were shot dead near Nancefield Hostel, Soweto on Tuesday, 15 September 2020. The associations have been engaged in a scuffle over routes in the south of Johannesburg," it said.

Roads and Transport Department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the feuding associations would be placed under administration for about three months.

Last year, then MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi ordered the closure of six Soweto taxi ranks. This followed Vadi's earlier warning that he would close down the ranks if the two associations failed to adhere to their own joint resolutions. The closure affected thousands of Soweto commuters that rely on taxis for transport. The violence abated during the closure but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

