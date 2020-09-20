Ethiopia: Private Schools Have Struggled to Pay Teachers' Salaries Due to Covid-19

20 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Fasica Berhane

ADDIS ABABA - Private Schools Association says it is difficult for private schools in Ethiopia to pay teachers' salaries.

Ethiopian Private Schools President, Abera Tassew, told Addis Zemen that parents in Ethiopia have stopped paying school fees due to the outbreak of COVID-19.As a result, teachers are suffering and scattering, looking for other alternatives.

He said almost all schools will not be able to pay their teachers unless a solution is found for the next school year, adding that some schools have paid half of their salaries since July. He said parents should compromise to pay school fees to stop the disbandment of teachers for the next generation.

"Every parent or guardian should work together to overcome this problem," he said. Abera added that the association is holding talks with the Ministry of Education and the National Bank to provide loan and to ensure that the problem does not worsen and that the fate of teachers and schools is not in jeopardy.

He further noted that the problem is time consuming and teachers are in serious danger. Calling on all stakeholders to work together for a solution, he reminded the schools to at least pay the teachers' salaries without interruption. "It is a time to support each other now more than ever," he remarked.

The Ethiopian herald September 20/2020

