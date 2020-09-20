Ethiopia: World Food Program Salutes Japan's Contribution for Emergency Food Assistance in Ethiopia

The World Food Programme has announced that the Government of Japan has contributed 30.24 USD million to support the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to meet relief food needs of communities affected by shocks such as COVID-19, desert locusts, drought and flooding, according to Japan embassy in Ethiopia.

Channelled through the Government's National Disaster Risk Management Commission, the contribution will meet the acute food needs of over 1.6 million people in the regions of Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples, Sidama and Tigray in the framework of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan.

During a virtual launching event in Addis Ababa with the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, the Embassy of Japan and World Food Program, the World Food Program Ethiopia Representative and Country Director Steven Were Omamo said that the donation comes at a critical time for Ethiopia's food security.

With this contribution from Japan, World Food Program has been handling the procurement, shipment, receipt and overland transport of 72,440MT of wheat to the government warehouses. The food will be forwarded to distribution points by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.

At the event, Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Matsunaga Daisuke said that the contribution is intended to mitigate preceded impacts on vulnerable people by disasters such as COVID-19, desert locusts, drought and flooding.

It was committed by Japanese Prime Minister Abe in his talks last April with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. This contribution is also based on our commitment to support African Development particularly through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development Initiative. In the last five years alone, the Government of Japan has made donations of over 20 million USD for World Food Program's activities in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian herald September 20/2020