Ethiopia: Bureau Urges Truck Drivers to Cooperate in Reducing Traffic Congestion, Accidents

20 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Fasica Berhane

ADDIS ABABA - The Addis Ababa Administration Transport Bureau said that the curfew for Importing and moving through heavy vehicles into the city remains the same with fines and suspensions. The bureau has implemented a guideline to limit the movement of heavy vehicles to reduce traffic congestions and accidents during working hours following COVID-19.

According to the Transport Bureau, the importation and movement of heavy vehicles into the city from 10:00 am to 2:00 will be fined between Birr 500 and 6,000. In addition vehicles with a load capacity of 2.5 tons and more will be suspended from Birr 500 to 6,000 depending on the weight and frequency with suspension of 1 to 3 months for a driver's license.

According to the directive by the bureau, any truck drivers who surpasses the curfew would suspended for one month for the first time with fines of Birr 500 and Birr 1,000 for the second time. On the other hand, the driver's license will be suspended for two months if a driver is fined Birr 4,000 for the third time.

The bureau on its press release stipulated that importing or exporting in the city with an expired license and possession and use of a forged or revoked mobility license will result in a fine of Birr 6,000.

Therefore, the bureau urges truck drivers to cooperate in reducing traffic congestion and accidents taking into account the time constraints. It is to be recalled that the bureau has made a curfew that limits heavy vehicles from 10:00 to 2:00 pm in the city following the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

