Ethiopia: On a Mission to Dire Dawa - Working With Cbos

When I used to work at a local NGO called APAP, or Action Professionals Association for the People, I used to travel to various parts of Ethiopia for various missions and purposes engaged as we were in empowering citizens in their daily lives besides their grass root organizations. I traveled usually in groups of three or four but at times there were occasions when I traveled alone, especially if the mission was one that could be covered and finished by a single individual. The organisation was engaged in various activities related to originally human rights protection and what we used to do was empower government agencies that were engaged in activities such as law enforcement, the judiciary, the police and even elected officials, as well as leaders of various government administrative bodies were our targets, or clients as it were.

We used to enlighten them with fundamentals of human rights that needed to be applied so that peoples' rights are not tampered with. As our target areas we began with the main cities of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, and then extended our services and activities to Adama, Hawassa, Bahir Dar and Harar.

In all these regional urban centres we had activities carried out based on a five year strategic plan and since its foundation in 1993, APAP has conducted hundreds of awareness creating or awareness raising training of human rights of various kinds that needed to be respected, protected and preserved. We taught the nature of human rights, how they needed to be given maximum importance and how they were supposed to be understood and hence respected. We taught them through our famous workshops and training sessions that were very interactive and elaborate. Since they were very interesting and enlightening they were well liked by the trainees. As we paid for their transport and lodging expenses in the form of per diem, especially for those who had to come from distant places, the participants always enjoyed the training considering it as something out of the usual routine to which they felt subjected in their day to day activities. The per diems were relatively attractive and the longer the duration of the training, the more encouraged the trainees were seen to be enjoying every bit of the training. This was also a kind of stimulus to enhance their engagement and better participation in the training.

But I remember that when the government decided to ban all human rights NGOs financed by foreign funding the main reason presented was that 'they tried to create some form of dissent or protest against the incumbent among the public potentially discrediting it for not doing enough in the areas of respect for human rights'. The leaders used to say they did not want to allow such NGOs 'insult the government using the funding from alien forces'. Hence, their activities were to be considered at least suspect because they appeared to have a touch of political nature and could constitute a potential menace to the incumbent.

These civic organisations were very active during the famous pre-2005 elections and the government had determined that the huge opposition victory in those polls was also a result of the active campaigning of NGOs such as APAP who through their training, their written material in pamphlets, brochures, posters, magazines and even radio programs with discussions campaigned a lot to raise the awareness of people to look down at the efforts of the government which contradicted the claim by officials that they were doing wonderful things to their constituencies. There may have been a grain of truth in the understanding of the government in these assertions but what organisations such as APAP used to do was in fact teach people and enlighten them on their rights and the importance of respecting others' rights as well. It was not interested in the politics of it all.

So APAP had developed through its well educated and professional staff training manuals based on assessments and gap analysis made on the target audience in areas of its activities. Once needs assessment are carried out, selection of trainees is made in each constituency of APAP in collaboration with the local authorities. We then decide on the schedule of the training with a list of the individuals identified to be trained, arrange for the venue of training and the exact time table. APAP has done this until it was not allowed any more to work on human rights and hence later changed its programs from human rights to economic, social and cultural rights, but keeping the same target areas with new clients, namely basic grass roots associations, community based organizations, CBOs and convinced that development could be achieved through the empowerment of these bodies, arming them with the necessary know how to improve their performance and help more their communities. This applied for youths and women associations as well as elders associations. The public was always the focal point of every activity and the results were encouraging.

We began to give assistance to grass root associations such as idirs, community based organisations, (CBOs) youths and women associations, teachers associations, cooperatives and their shops so that they could serve their constituencies better through skills in project management, accounting, book keeping and basic tools of management. We also invited health extension workers to give them more or less similar training in mainly project management and other related administrative activities. In the end, it was all intended to strengthen them and help them better serve their clients.

Legal counseling was also to be carried out to people who had no means to engage lawyers and APAP recruits were able to help these beneficiaries through our so called 'Resource Centres' where free legal aid and information were accorded them by our staff or among trainees under our supervision.

Hence, I remember one of my numerous trips to Dire Dawa was to contact our target there and bring back a report on how our resource center in the Dire Dawa prison premises managed. Prison inmates were given legal advice on their legal status and how to manage their future. We had to fill the gaps they had in terms of furnishing the centre with first of all the necessary technical staff for counseling and then the furniture and stationeries they needed to help them carry out their duties. Hence as we were told that they needed a shelf so that they availed space to conserve their manuals and reports neatly, we proceeded to do just that and of course supervise what was going on from close range.

We not only consulted the books they kept but also interacted personally with the clients there. So my visit was planned with all these tasks: provide the right furniture with the specifications required, receive an eye witness account of the activities carried out and those that did not materialize, and find out what needed to be improved or changed to report back to head quarters. This was to be done in consultation with not only the prison authorities but also the paralegals in the penitentiary.

The centre was doing fine I was told by the major in charge with legal assistance to the inmates who did not avail lawyers of their own. Preparations of letters of application, petitions and the like for the inmates who were waiting for their trials or charges etc were made there. The inmates had to prepare their defence as well, based on the law. For that some basic legal advice was needed and the so called paralegals (which APAP had trained in extended training sessions on basic legal education) in the resource centre helped them through. Many times the results were very positive and the inmates were very appreciative of APAP as were the prison authorities themselves because they had interest that justice be better served. They were advised on how to argue for lighter sentences when they were brought in front of the judges referring to the relevant legal provisions at hand.

The day I traveled to Dire Dawa was the end of December and as the European year was ending and we had to have the report soon, I had to carry out the trip fast and it was decided that I take a plane. It was rushed as it used to be done often for a number of reasons. But it was also a very busy and crowded season for Dire Dawa as there were the yearly Kulubi St Gabriel Festivals for the Orthodox faithful who flock in droves from every corner of the country to Dire.

When I disembarked from my plane it was almost noon and the heat of the city appeared to have reached the pick. From the temperate weather of the highlands of Addis to the heat and dryness of Dire Dawa in less than an hour was a big lapse for me. I took a taxi and headed to a hotel. The taxi driver told me that it was very difficult to find a hotel for the kind of fees I was prepared to pay and that I would have needed to reserve a post much earlier in one of the relatively cheaper hotels in line with the standard of the per diem of our organisation. He informed me that it was very expensive season as demand was sky high. I understood that when demand soared the prices suffered artificial hike.

I was not ready to be 'exploited' so much as I was not on a religious mission where I could consider the increased justification or at least worth the sacrifice because it was a matter of faith. So I had my reservations on any particular last minute increase. But I had to follow the advice of my taxi driver and went to a hotel that looked good enough, not very prohibitive in economic terms, but also not so untidy looking at it from health perspective. I just wanted a decent and safe room with a shower such as I would find at Ras Hotel but it was all sold out! However, in a hurry I had no option but to take a room in one modest hotel in the centre of Dire which I was told 'the last'.

I paid immediately for the day securing a place for the night but with the expectation that tomorrow would be a better day, a day to find a better hotel arrangement. I then deposited my bag in the room and went back to the city centre in search of something to eat. After all I was supposed to stay there for two or three days and the sacrifice would not be that cumbersome, I consoled myself. On such a mission one expects even worse conditions because hotel accommodations are what they are and there have been harder days with missions deep in the country side when we had to go for days of training sessions. We lacked sufficient clean water and the local food and accommodations could leave a lot to be desired. Hence Dire's mediocre room would be tolerated I concluded. So having an intense schedule I had little to complain about and rushed to settle with this accommodation.