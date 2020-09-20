Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 103 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday announced another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 103 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 67 year old Mozambican man who was infected by the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 in Maputo province. He was transferred to a hospital in Maputo city, and his Covid-19 positive status was notified on 3 September. His condition worsened and he died on Thursday. This beings the Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 up to 40.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 121,398 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,709 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,025 of these tests were carried out at public facilities, and 684 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 562 were from Maputo city, 460 from Cabo Delgado, 211 from Tete, 117 from Nampula, 112 from Maputo province, 63 from Sofala, 62 from Zambezia, 52 from Niassa, 32 from Inhambane, 22 from Manica and 16 from Gaza.

1,606 of these tests proved negative, and 103 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 6,264.

102 of the new cases are Mozambicans and one is a Zimbabwean. 52 are women or girls and 51 are men or boys. Five are children under five years of age, and one is over 65 years old. The majority of the cases - 57 - are from Maputo city, and 12 are from Maputo province.

There were 18 cases from Zambezia, six from Cabo Delgado, six from Niassa, and two each from Tete and Nampula.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedures, all the new case are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, the release said, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but four more were admitted to isolation wards, all of them in Maputo city. Currently 40 people suffering from Covid-19 are hospitalised (35 in Maputo city, two in Gaza, one in Nampula, one in Zambezia and one in Tete).

The Ministry added that a further 109 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (80 in Cabo Delgado, and 29 in Maputo city). The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,502, or 55.9 per cent of all those diagnosed with the corona virus.

As of Friday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was a follows: Maputo city, 2,613; Maputo province, 1,071; Cabo Delgado, 686; Nampula, 568; Zambezia, 310; Gaza, 262; Sofala, 200; Niassa, 177; Tete, 174; Inhambane, 103; Manica, 99.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 6,264 confirmed cases, of whom 3,502 have made a complete recovery, and 2,718 are active cases. 44 Covid-19 patients have died, 40 from the disease, and four from other causes.