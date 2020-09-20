Rwanda/Cape Verde: Amavubi Looking for Friendly Match Before Cape Verde Tie

VINCENT Mashami, head coach of the men's senior national football team, has said that his side could use an international friendly match before November's double-header against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rwanda will face Cape Verde twice within 10 days as both sides battle for tickets to the 2022 AFCON finals tournament due in Cameroon. The two countries make Group F along with Mozambique and Cameroon.

Tentatively, Cape Verde will host the first-leg on November 9 before Mashami's side host the return leg on November 17.

"We want to play a friendly match before we face Cape Verde, but an opponent for the match is yet to be confirmed," Mashami said.

"Players have been out of action - due to Coronavirus - for a long time, it is important that we secure a friendly encounter before we resume competitive matches. Hopefully we will get a team to play in the region."

After two match rounds, Amavubi are bottom of Group F without a point after losing 2-0 to Mozambique in Maputo and 1-0 to Cameroon in Kigali late 2019.

Mozambique and Cameroon jointly top the group with 4 points apiece, while Cape Verde are third with two points.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa