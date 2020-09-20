Nigeria: Edo Elections - PDP Accuses APC of Plot to Manipulate Remaining Results

The party alleges that there is pressure on the electoral commission to manipulate results in some parts of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the ongoing collation of results for the Edo State governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES has no evidence of such pressure.

In a statement signed by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday, the party alleged that it is aware that the commission is under pressure to distort results from the riverine areas of the state in favour of APC.

"The PDP has observed that INEC's virtual portal is increasingly becoming unstable.

"We have also been informed that the INEC chairman has come under intense pressure from the APC to allow the replacement of results declared in the riverine areas of Edo State in other to jerk up figures for the APC.

"We also have information on ploys to replace results in Fugar and other adjoining local governments, all in Edo North.

"We appeal to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to fall for this pressure in the interest of the unity and cohesion of our country.

"We have the results as already declared in the various polling units and we urge INEC to confine itself to these already declared results by its officials at the polling units.

"We invite Nigerians to closely monitor results being declared on the INEC virtual portal to ensure the wishes of the people of Edo State are not altered overnight."

The governorship election was held across the 18 local government areas in the state and has ended, with the final collation of results holding at the INEC headquarters in Benin.

A total of 14 parties took part in the election but the results so far show that it's a two-horse race between the APC and the PDP.

Governor Godwin Obaseki is the candidate of the PDP while Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the APC.