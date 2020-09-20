Kenya: Gor Mahia to Seek Ministry's Nod On Training

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia will seek for a special permit from the ministries of sports and health so that they can start training'.

Gor Mahia have Caf Champions League assignments slated for November.

Even though the fixtures for Caf Confederation Cup and Champions League are not yet out, Caf last month released a roadmap for resumption of its competitions including the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

On Friday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed issued guidelines on the resumption of sports activities in the country but football was one of the contact sports which will have to wait longer for the greenlight to resume.

With their engagements in the Africa inter-clubs tourney looming, Gor Mahia secretary general Sam Ochola says they have no choice but seek permission from the health and sports ministries to train as a unit.

Before Friday's announcement, most Kenyan Premier League clubs had resumed training in anticipation that the 2020/21 BetKing Premier League season would start in October.

"We are participating in a tough continental assignments against teams which have already hit the ground running and that is why we have to seek for clearance from the two ministries," said Ochola.

The recently elected official added that they had received the go a head to train in small groups by following strict Ministry of Health guidelines.

"We have been training in groups but now we have to assemble our squad and train vigorously. However, that is subject to clearance from the Ministry of Health and we are sure, we shall adhere to the protocols. Our main aim this season is to excel in continental tournament and that is why our preparation is key," he added.