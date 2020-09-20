Tunisia: Joint Project By Ministry of Social Affairs and Unicef to Grant 320,000 Pupils Bonus for 8 Months

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Social Affairs and the UNICEF-Tunis office will grant a monthly bonus to 320,000 students from disadvantaged backgrounds for 8 months. This initiative comes under a joint agreement concluded on Thursday.

The project is financed by the German Development Bank with an amount of 40 MD, as part of the implementation of a project concerning the national platform on social protection. The project was submitted to a Cabinet Meeting in December 2019.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi and UNICEF representative in Tunis Marilena Viviani.

"This initiative aims to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds," Trabelsi told reporters, recalling that the children poverty rate in Tunisia reached 25%, exceeding the national average.

He called to promote this category through adopting the bill on the national platform for social protection, under which all citizens will benefit from social protection as of 2025.

The UNICEF representative said this project aims to help disadvantaged Tunisian families, especially during the start of the school year, especially considering the health crisis in the country.