Nigeria: Ozo, Trikytee Evicted From Big Brother Lockdown House

TrickyTee and Ozo evicted.
20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ghaniyah Olowoyo

The eviction leaves five housemates, Nengi, Laycon, Vee and Neo to compete for the N85 million grand prize.

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Trikytee, are the 14th and 15th housemates to be evicted from the Lockdown house. They were both evicted on Sunday night.

The two housemates alongside Laycon and Dorathy were put up for eviction last Monday after the "Head of House" games.

The housemates, apart from Nengi, the "head of house", were divided into two groups - the black group, and the white group - and were made to cross nominate four housemates to be put up for possible eviction.

The eviction leaves five housemates, Nengi, Laycon, Vee and Neo to compete for the N85 million grand prize.

This makes them the top five housemates with automatic places at the grand finale next weekend, where one finalist will be crowned the winner of the fifth edition of the reality show.

The Grand Prize

The breakdown of the grand prize the winner will be going home with includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone

