Nigeria: #BBNaija - Nengi Cries As Ozo, Trikytee Evicted

TrikyTee and Ozo evicted.
20 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

The housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show are now down to the final five as Ozo and Trikytee became the last two housemates to exit the show.

It was an emotionally filled moment for the viewers of the show as 27-year old Ozoemena Chukwu, who was the first to check-in into Big Brother House got evicted.

Her friend and love interest, Nengi couldn't control her tears when the host of the show, Ebuka announced that her friend had been evicted.

The serial entrepreneur no doubt had an amazing moment in the house as he won the Innoson Motor and Pepsi tasks amongst others.

Also evicted along Ozo was Trikytee (Timmy Sinclair), a 35-year old creative artist from Bayelsa State.

The final five housemates that'll be competing for the N85 million worth of prize are Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy, Neo and Vee.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

