Kenya: New Leopards Players to Be Unveiled Just a Little Later

The unveiling of AFC Leopards' new signings originally scheduled for Thursday has been moved by a week.

Ingwe management said it was put on hold after the Ministry of Sports released protocols for the resumption of sports.

Football was not among the sporting activities allowed to resume because it is classified as a contact sport, therefore, it poses high risks of spreading the coronavirus.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, while releasing the list of sports that have been cleared last Friday, said the rest of the sports, football included, will remain suspended until enforcement and compliance of Covid-19 guidelines are ensured.

Sports were suspended in March after the first coronavirus was reported in Kenya.

AFC Leopards have retained the bulk of their squad and signed four new players to strengthen the team ahead of the new season. Vincent Oburu is the only player in coach Anthony Kimani's plans that has left, while Christopher Oruchum was released to join Tusker Football Club.

Targeted players

It has been part of AFC's history since 1964 for the team to have a series of friendly matches in the pre-season. However, uncertainty now hovers over their plan in the wake of the pandemic.

Despite placing hurdles in Leopards' attempt to sign Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks, the offensive midfielder is in Ingwe's Den.

The 13-time KPL champions have also been linked to Kakamega Homeboyz's youthful midfielder Peter Thiong'o.

Fabrice Mugheni, who helped Rayon Sports in Rwanda to win two titles- Rwandan Peace Cup and the league crown between 2015 and 2017, is also reported to be on his way to the Den.

Ugandan Muzamir Mutyaba is another player on AFC's radar. He was the footballer of the year in his country in 2017.

Former Leopards captain Duncan Otieno is speculated to be returning from Nkana in Zambia.

However, he is also linked to a top Tanzanian side. Leopards extended Elvis Rupia's contract to fill the slot left by forward John Mark Makwatta who left Zesco in Zambia.