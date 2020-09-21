Nigeria: Kano Orders Reopening of Schools

21 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Kano State on yesterday reopened its private and public boarding secondary schools.

Day schools will open on Monday, Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa'id Kiru, disclosed on Sunday.

Kiru, said the schools reopening are those with students sitting for the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

He said the schools have been fumigated and decontaminated to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"In further compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for ensuring safety and protection of our teaching staff and students, we have also provided PPEs to the schools across the State.

"As I speak with you, I am on my way to inspect one of the boarding schools to ensure everything is well prepared," he said.

It was gathered about 199 public schools and 329 private schools were fumigated across Kano and supplied with face masks and sanitizers.

A seminar was also held for school principals on the causes and effects of coronavirus.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had released the sum of N880 million for renovation of schools in preparation for the reopening.

Kiru disclosed that Kano is among the 15 states selected to benefit from the COVID-19 incentives because of satisfactory levels of compliance with the protocols.

At the weekend, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, praised the State government for promoting education and abiding by the safety measures of the pandemic.

Nwajiuba, who was in Kano for the North West Stakeholders meeting to review the guidelines and protocols for reopening of schools, assessed some facilities in the schools, saying he was satisfied.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.