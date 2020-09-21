Kenya: Odinga, Ruto Clash Over 'Hustler' Politics as Rivalry Intensifies

20 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng' and Rushdie Oudia

As Deputy President William Ruto welcomed ODM leader Raila Odinga to the 'hustler nation' on Sunday, the latter criticised his initiatives for the youth, terming them tokenism.

DP Ruto, who attended the installation of Nairobi area AIC Bishop Joshua Kimuyu at AIC Ziwani, Nairobi, said it is time for leaders to prioritise projects that will improve the people's living standards.

"Before we discuss how to share power and positions, we must now focus on how to improve the livelihoods of the people of Kenya," he said.

But Mr Odinga, who was in Kisumu Central for an ODM delegates' conference on Sunday, challenged the DP to talk about his agenda for the nation and let the government he is serving carry out development initiatives.

Leadership qualities

The Orange Democratic Movement leader trashed the 'hustler movement', saying an individual's background should not be used as a measure of leadership capabilities.

"Even the country's forefathers were from poor backgrounds but worked hard to achieve what they did," he said.

In Bomet County on Saturday, Mr Odinga had a similar message about the 2022 General Election.

The former Prime Minister said the presidential election will not be a contest between the rich and the poor and that the narrative that it is about entrenching dynasties does not hold water.

"Former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki were sons of peasants who rose to lead the country. We have a democratic system that allows competition and equality," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.