Tanzania: Chama Hopes Simba to Clear Biashara Hurdle

SIMBA midfielder Clatous Chama said he is adamant that they will stamp positive results against Biashara United slated at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The defending champions will be hunting their second victory in the unfolding season after sharing spoils in their previous encounter versus Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro last Saturday.

The lowest entry fee for the match is 3,000/- to be paid by those who will accommodate ordinary seats while VIP A, B and C will be accessed by 15,000/-, 10,000/- and 5,000/- apiece.

But, speaking yesterday, Chama reiterated that his teammates are ready to stamp the highly demanded triumph of not less than three goals.

"The game is going to be tough but we know what we are supposed to do and we have been preparing for this game for the whole week hence hoping for the best. The coach has already told us that our opponents have a good record so far as they have not lost in their two opening matches but that is something we have worked at," said the Zambian player.

He said playing the match at the best pitch in the country has an advantage to them saying their past two games were played at unfriendly arenas.

"I was very disappointed to see the league unfolding on such poor pitches at a time when we are in a phase to improve Tanzania league, hence such kind of pitches will not help us in anyway. Even though we will play at home, we should not forget that this time around, the home advantage does not count so much. We need to prepare adequately, we need to push ourselves to do the best," he said.

He then drummed up for more fans to descend at the venue to roar behind their team throughout the unpredictable match.

With six points in hand from two games, the Mara based outfits head into the game in a positive mood after silencing Mwadui FC 1-0 in their previous match at Karume Stadium.

After today's match, Simba will welcome Gwambina FC next Saturday in the city while Biashara United will face Ruvu Shooting.