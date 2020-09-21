Tanzania: Yanga, Prisons Stamp Slim - Win Tag

GOAL drought continues to herald the ongoing Premier League as Young Africans and Tanzania Prisons stamped slim wins in separate venues yesterday.

Yanga, who have now bagged 7 points, defeated Kagera Sugar 1-0 at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba to record their first away victory in the third round of the league.

Tanzania Prisons, who played their home game at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, also recorded a slim 1-0 win over Namungo FC to hand the Southern Tanzania side their second loss after a 1-0 loss to Polisi Tanzania at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi.

On Friday Mtibwa Sugar also beat league debutants Ihefu 1-0 away at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

The best goal galore recorded so far is 4-0 win KMC recorded in their hefty victory against Mbeya City during the league's opener.

Simba's 2-1 win over Ihefu though it was not by a big margin, at least saw three goals being scored on the day.

It was a thrilling encounter at Kaitaba Stadium where Yanga handed Kagera Sugar their second home loss, with the solitary goal netted by Mukoko Tonombe in the 72nd minute of the game in Bukoba.

Both teams had a powerful display and hence the game was competitive and entertaining though Kagera looked more relaxed with the game until Yanga got an opening goal.

Generally, Kagera Sugar played a very confident game with pace as an advantage.

They used long balls more often to organise their attacks. In the 6th minute they had a close attempt that would award them an open goal through a corner attack but Yanga's strong defence line thwarted it.

At the 25th minute Kagera's Hassan Mwatarema outpaced Yanga defenders and fired a powerful shot that went wide.

The game was indeed in favour of Kagera, as they used their home stadium as an advantage to win balls and control the midfield.

The Yanga's midfielder Feisal Salum Feitoto had the most difficult time of the game, as Kagera's defensive midfielders were stationed to stop him on spot.

On Kagera side, Mohammed Ibrahim and Abdallah Seseme had a good control of the game at the middle of terrain.

Ibrahim was later substituted and his place was taken by Erick Mwijage to increase their striking force together with Vitalisi Mayanga who played in the both halves.

At Nelson Mandela stadium, Sumbawanga the Tanzania Prisons secured 1-0 win against Namungo Football Club. Namungo have not had the best start this season as they have won one game and lost two games.

Prisons only goal was scored by Gaspar Mwaipasa in the 47th minute and was enough to secure three more points for his club.