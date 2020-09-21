Tanzania: Bukoba Urban Candidate Vows to Strengthen Education

20 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

CHADEMA parliamentary candidate Chifu Adonis Kalumuna in Bukoba Urban District has identified education as among the key sectors he intends to strengthen, if he is elected Member of Parliament (MP)) in the October 20 General Election.

As he was addressing a campaign at Mayunga grounds in Bukoba Municipal Council on Friday other sectors of priority he highlighted included buildings, water and roads.

He noted that it was saddening that Kagera Region had no public-owned higher education institutions despite having a good number of people with a high level of education in the country.

"Unfortunately, two branches namely Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial College (Carumco) and Josiah Kibira Memorial College (JoCUCO) were closed down due to unknown reasons," he complained.

While Carumco is owned by the Catholic Church, JoCUCO is a Lutheran-owned and were offering diplomas and certificates level.

Mr Kalumuna, who is outgoing mayor and former Kahororo councillor said about 500m/- had been set aside for the construction of a bridge linking Nshambya and Hamugembe wards.

"For quite a long time residents in the two wards have been facing problems due to frequent flooding of Kanoni River. The construction of the bridge will be a lasting solution," he noted.

He also said the number of people issued with land title deeds in the municipal council had increased from 550 in 2015 to 5,000 in 2020, while a big water project worth 7bn/- had been completed with support from the World Bank (WB).

The project will serve the residents of Nshambya, Buhembe and Kahororo wards and surrounding hamlets, including Ihungo and Migera.

Mr Kalumuna said the WB had also agreed to support another project for the construction of a modern bus stand at Kyakailabwa in Nyanga Ward estimated to cost about 7bn/-.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

